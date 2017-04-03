Paradise Is Not Just A Dream!

NewsRadio 560 KPQ and Sunset Marina are stamping passports to paradise every weekday at 8a, 1p and 4p, to win a Trip Of A Lifetime: Destination Tahiti. Six nights in Tahiti with $500 spending cash. We’ll have a local NCW/Valley winner in June. Listen, call and get qualified with your ‘Trip Of A Lifetime’ station…NewsRadio 560 KPQ!

Trip of a Lifetime: Destination Tahiti Rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY: Making a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local regulations apply. The Cherry Creek Media Trip of a Lifetime giveaway is sponsored by Sunset Marina. (each a “Sponsor” and collectively “Sponsors”).

ELIGIBILITY: This on air contest is only offered to those that qualify on-air with NEWSRADIO 560 KPQ, THE QUAKE 102.1, KISSIN’ 97.7, 99.5 THE BRIDGE, TALK 106.7, 1340 THE HAWK AND KW3 ( henceforth referred to as “stations”) in the 8:00a.m., 1:00p.m., and 4:00p.m. hours Monday through Friday. This contest is only offered to legal U.S. residents 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Prizes are non-transferable by winners. Contest is offered only to residents of Washington State. Cherry Creek Media Employees and all sponsor employees along with their parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, and their advertising or promotional agencies (collectively, the “Contest Entities”), and the immediate families or members of the same households of such individuals are not eligible. Employees of other companies operating radio stations, television and the immediate families or members of the same households of such individuals are not eligible. Proof of age, identity and eligibility must be furnished upon request. A prize will not be awarded to anyone not meeting eligibility requirements at the time of entry. Cherry Creek Media reserves the right to disqualify any entrant if these Contest Rules are not followed. By entering, you agree to comply with all applicable laws and these Contest rules, and you agree to abide all decisions of Cherry Creek Media. Must hold a valid Washington State driver’s license and be over the age of 21. Entrants may only qualify once.

How to Enter and Qualify to Win the Grand Prize: You can qualify from stations, during contest hours when chances are announced throughout the day, you must be the chosen caller in order to qualify for entry. Only one qualifier per person via this method is permitted. A number of qualifiers will also be drawn from entry sponsored locations. All qualifiers will be invited to the Grand Prize selection on June 10, 2017. You must attend the final drawing in person in order to be eligible for the Grand Prize. A random qualifier will be drawn and that person will be declared the Grand Prize winner. Grand Prize is limited to round trip airfare to Tahiti from Seattle, five nights accommodations in an over-water room and $500. Includes all transfers from the airport to the resort plus taxes and fees limited to this package only.

Prizes and Odds of Winning: One Grand Prize will be awarded. Odds of winning the Grand Prize depend on the total number of entries. The Grand Prize winner and traveling guest must possess a valid Washington State driver’s license, possess current passports and meet credit qualifications specified by Cherry Creek Media. The trip must be used by the designated travel date from Total Travel (acting travel agency for The Trip of a Lifetime) and is subject to blackout dates . The Grand Prize is non-transferable and the prize will be given out in the name of the Grand Prize winner only.

Terms and Conditions; Limitations of Liability: Entrants are responsible for complying with all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and with these Contest Rules, and by entering; Entrants agree to be bound to these Contest Rules. Any security breach or other attempt by an Entrant or other party to tamper with the proper administration of the Contest will disqualify the Entrant and may result in civil or criminal action against the Entrant or other party and may result in the discontinuation, suspension or cancellation of the Contest. Winners and Entrants agree, except where prohibited by law, to release and discharge, hold harmless and indemnify the contest entities, their employees, agents and representatives, officers and directors and their immediate families, successors and assignees, and all others associated with the development and execution of this contest, from any and all tax liability that may be imposed or associated with receipt or use of the Prize, and from and against any and all claims, actions, proceedings, and liability for any damages, expenses fees, injury or losses (including personal injury or death) sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the Prize or while traveling to, preparing for, or participating in any Contest-related or Prize-related activity. By entering the Contest or by winning, Entrants grant to the Contest Entities the right to publicize the entrants name, photograph, image, likeness, voice and statements for advertising, trade and promotion purposes without compensation, without opportunity for review, and in perpetuity, except where prohibited by law. Winners must execute an affidavit of eligibility and liability and publicly release before Prize will be awarded. Sponsors retain the discretion to make all decisions regarding the interpretation and application of these rules. All decisions of Sponsors are final and discretionary. In the event a selected winner of a prize is ineligible or refuses the prize, or in the event the prize is forfeited for any other reason, the prize will be forfeited and sponsors, in their sole discretion, may randomly select an alternate winner. The laws of the State of Washington shall govern this contest, without regard to Washington’s choice of law rules. The courts of Washington shall be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these rules and/or this contest. All entrants and winners agree, by their participation in the contest, to submit the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Washington. Winner agrees to provide his or her Social Security Number and home mailing address for tax purposes – including the mailing of IRS form 1099 early in the year(s) following date of winning. Prizes may be considered income, and any and all taxes associated with Prize are the responsibility of each individual Winner. Grand Prize winner is responsible for the document preparation of International travel including, but not limited to, passport and all other documentation.

Disclaimer and Force Majeure: Contest Entities, their affiliated, parent and subsidiary companies, their employees, agents and officers, advertising and promotion agencies, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Contest are not responsible for: (1) Problems associated with radio transmission, phone lines and phone or IP numbers that are beyond their control – this includes, but is not limited to: a busy signal, operator interference, cellular interference, internet congestion, technical or atmospheric conditions, interruptions or malfunctions that disrupt the completion of a phone call or internet service, or for technical difficulties which may prohibit, prevent or interfere with the transmission of radio signals to all or limited geographic areas during the playing of the contest; (2) typographical errors in any materials relating to the contest; (3) cancellations, postponements or delays; or (4) acts of God or chances of fate – including, but not limited to, war, terrorism, government regulation, disaster, fire, strikes, civil disorder, or other similar causes – beyond the control of the contest entities, their affiliated, parent and subsidiary companies, advertising and promotional agencies and their immediate assigns, making it inadvisable, illegal, impossible or impractical to continue the contest or to perform under these rules. The contest sponsors reserve the right to temporarily suspend the contest until such negative situations, causes or forces are eliminated or corrected.

Contest Entities make no warranty, guarantee or representation of any kind concerning any Prize, and Contest Entities specifically disclaim any implied warranty of merchantability, warranty of fitness, and any other implied warranty.