Part of Apple Capital Loop Trail Closed

Douglas County has closed a portion of the Apple Capital Loop Trail from the North River Drive Trailhead to the 19th Street Trailhead until further notice. There is a detour route via Bellevue Street and NW Cascade Avenue.

For the safety of detoured pedestrians and bike traffic, the Speed limit will be reduced on NW Cascade Avenue in that area while the closure remains in place.

There is no timetable for a reopening. Crews are waiting for the high winds to die down before working on removing the trees.