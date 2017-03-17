Popular Bike Shop Damaged In Fire

UPDATE: Friday, March 17th 11:30am

Fire damaged the Go-Bent bicycle shop at 1111 Walla Walla Avenue in Wenatchee on Thursday night. Chelan County Fire Battalion Chief Kelly Lindemann says as crews from Chelan County #1 and Douglas County #2 arrived…

Lindemann says the cause is under investigation but damage to the building and contents is extensive and a damage estimate is not available.

The Chief said employees were in the store at the time the fire was reported around 8:50pm but escaped unharmed.

Owner Jim Baxter was not available for comment this morning at the scene but a friend said they had not been allowed into the building yet to determine the amount of damage or lost inventory. The store sells recumbent bicycles and remote controlled toys and devices for hobbyists.