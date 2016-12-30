PUD Approves Rock Island Dam Modernization

Chelan PUD Commissioners held a special end of year meeting Friday to approve updated plans for modernization of 4 turbines at Rock Island Dam. In a PUD press release, General Manager Steve Wright said the board approved an offer from the low bidder, Andritz Hydro Corp. of North Carolina that will save the district’s rate payer’s $1.24 million in discounts The contractor will also complete the work six months earlier than previous estimates. The time frame will help the PUD meet guidelines under it’s Habitat Conservation Plan.
