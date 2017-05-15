PUD Commissioner Returns after Stem Cell Transplant

Chelan County PUD Commissioner Dennis Bolz was able to attend his first board meeting in person this morning after a lengthy absence while undergoing stem cell transplant therapy.

Commissioner Bolz has been in Seattle since January receiving chemotherapy for myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS. The cancer affects the formation of red blood and white cells in the bone marrow.

Bolz thanked the PUD Board , staff and the community for their support and encouragement during his absence and talked about how much he missed the important work at the PUD and being in the Wenatchee Valley.

Commissioner Bolz was presented with a 10 year service pin he missed receiving in January while in Seattle undergoing treatment