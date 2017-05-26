Rapid Runoff Leads to Swift Conditions at Lake Chelan

The Following is a News Release from Chelan County PUD:

Rapid snow melt during the past week due to very warm temperatures has increased the runoff into Lake Chelan. The lake is still within its normal operating range, even though it is filling at a faster rate due to the very warm temperatures. Although temperatures cooled down the past two days, forecasts show our area heating up again with increased runoff volumes in the Lake.

As a result, the PUD has increased its spill levels to accommodate this increase in flow. Recreationists are encouraged to be careful in the channel above the Chelan Dam. Also, visitors should be cautious in and around the Chelan River gorge and Chelan Falls Park, due to the greater than normal volumes and water levels and currents will be swift.

As part of its water safety efforts, the PUD urges folks to wear their personal flotation devices/life jackets when in or on the water. We want everyone to have a great – and safe – time!

There are no lifeguards on duty at either Chelan Falls or Powerhouse parks.

For more information on current Lake Chelan conditions, please visit https://www.chelanpud.org/parks-and-recreation/lake-chelan-lake-levels