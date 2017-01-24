Road Too Slick For Fuel Truck

The slick conditions in McNeil Canyon late Sunday night contributed to the one vehicle accident on McNeil Canyon Rd. at MP 4 above Beebe Bridge near Chelan Falls. A fully loaded fuel truck was driving down the steep grade in icy conditions. The driver lost control in the ice and snow and sideways into the ditch. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal says there were no injuries and no fuel spills. A second tanker truck was brought to the scene to empty the fuel from the jack-knifed truck before it could be towed out. McNeil Canyon Rd. was blocked for several hours until reopening Monday around 10:30am.

Rear trailer of jack-knifed truck