Search & Rescue Teams Have Busy Weekend

Chelan County Search and Rescue, Mountain Rescue and Chelan County Volunteer Search personnel were involved in two rescue efforts this weekend.

Undersheriff Jason Matthews said a 22 year old Redmond hiker was treated Saturday for a sprained ankle on a steep trail in the Icicle Drainage. Medics splinted her ankle so the hiker was able to walk out with some assistance about 6 hours later that evening.

Search and Rescue assisted by Volunteers Search team members and Chelan County 6 personnel responded Sunday around 11am to the Derby Canyon area in Peshastin to treat a mountain biker who had suffered a broken leg. 42 year old Jennifer Eichorn was transported from the scene by a wheeled litter and ATV, then by ambulance to Central Washington Hospital late Sunday afternoon