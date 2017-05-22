latest News

Search & Rescue Teams Have Busy Weekend

Posted By: Dave Bernstein May 22, 2017

Chelan County Search and Rescue, Mountain Rescue and Chelan County Volunteer Search personnel were involved in two rescue efforts this weekend.

Undersheriff Jason Matthews said a 22 year old Redmond hiker was treated Saturday for a sprained ankle on a steep trail in the Icicle Drainage. Medics splinted her ankle so the hiker was able to walk out with some assistance about 6 hours later that evening.

Search and Rescue assisted by Volunteers Search team members and Chelan County 6 personnel responded Sunday around 11am to the Derby Canyon area in Peshastin to treat a mountain biker who had suffered a broken leg.  42 year old Jennifer Eichorn was transported from the scene by a wheeled litter and ATV, then by ambulance to Central Washington Hospital late Sunday afternoon

*