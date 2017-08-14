Senator Cantwell holds town hall meeting in Wenatchee

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell took questions from some of the several hundred in attendance at a town hall meeting Saturday at Wenatchee High School Auditorium. Questions came on topics from healthcare to North Korea and wildfires.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ’s Michael Knight asked Senator Cantwell how Trump Administration trade policy might affect Washington agriculture….

Senator Cantwell said the biggest concern for the majority in attendance are fears over losing their healthcare….

Cantwell told the crowd of about 400 she supports more sanctions against N. Korea….