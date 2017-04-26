Special Election Holds Good News for Wenatchee School District

Initial returns for the special election are positive for the Wenatchee School District and Chelan’s Hospital District #2, but not for Omak’s middle school construction bond. Needing a simple majority, WSD’s levy is currently passing with nearly 60 percent of the vote. Chelan’s bond needs a 60 percent majority and currently sits at 64.5 percent. Omak will likely go without a new middle school as their bond measure has rejected by nearly 56 percent of the voters. Election results will be certified on May 5th.
