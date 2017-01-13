Washington State Patrol Hiring for More than 100 Positions

Does your New Year’s Resolutions include finding a new job? The Washington State Patrol is hoping to hiring more than 60 new troopers before September and they are beginning right now with their next academy happening in March.

Trooper Chris Thorson says the community pays if they are understaffed

“The more troopers that we have out on the highways, the faster our response times are, the faster that we can come help you and your family out in an emergency situation.”

Thorson says the hiring process is already underway and they hope to have more than 60 positions filled by September.

“The qualifications are really simple; You have to be 19 1/2 years old, have a high school diploma, have a fairly clean criminal record and fairly clean drug use. No marijuana use in the last year.”

To find out more information, visit wsp.wa.gov.