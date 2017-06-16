Wenatchee School District not impacted by security breach

The Spokesman Review reported Thursday that personal data for roughly one million people has been compromised after theft of a hard drive WSU researchers had discovered was stolen from a storage facility in Olympia.

WSU’s Social and Economic Sciences Research Center specializes in statistical analysis and often is hired to study topics like academic success and employment rates. The newspaper reported its clients include the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Census Bureau, the Washington Legislature, the University of Idaho, and the Wenatchee School District.

Supt. Brian Flones confirms the research center has done survey work for the Wenatchee School district in recent years…..

Flones says the Wenatchee School District has not been notified of any security breach by the computer forensics experts hired by WSU to determine who may have had their personal data compromised.

WSU researchers had stored the data on a hard drive that was stolen from an Olympia storage facility in April. WSU did not initially report the theft to avoid tipping off who may have been responsible.