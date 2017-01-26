Wolf Advisory Group Meeting Feb. 1 and 2

The Washington State Wolf Advisory Group will hold their first meeting of 2017 next Wednesday and Thursday, February 1st and 2nd .

The meeting will offer updates on recent activities, but also begin the work of preparing for the 2017 season.

Part of that prep work will be focused on the lethal removal protocol including lessons learned from the partial removal of the Profanity Peak pack, discussions on how the policy could be changed, and where different parties agree and disagree and trying to find common ground.

There will also be multiple opportunities for public comment beginning at 9:30 Wednesday morning.

The meeting takes place at Heritage Hall on the Thurston County Fairgrounds in Lacey.