18 Year Old From Federal Way Just Won American Idol

The winner of Season 21 of "American Idol" was announced this past Sunday night, and the coveted title went to Iam Tongi, an 18-year-old senior from Decatur High School in Federal Way.

Tongi's journey to victory began with his widely viewed audition on February 19, which has garnered over 16 million views on the "American Idol" YouTube page.

During this audition, he emotionally performed an acoustic rendition of James Blunt's "Monster," dedicating it to his late father, Rodney, who passed away in December 2021, as reported by Kent Reporter. We replayed a snippet of the audition, this morning on KW3 - It reduced Connor & Aly to tears.

Tongi, who hails from Kahuku, a town in O'ahu, Hawaii, possesses a diverse heritage that encompasses Tongan, Samoan, and Irish roots, as stated by Spectrum News. Approximately three years ago, Iam Tongi and his family relocated to Federal Way, Washington, just outside of Seattle, after finding themselves “priced out of the Hawaiian paradise”. When questioned by the judges about the move, Tongi candidly shared the reasons behind it. “We moved to a State that was more inexpensive.”

Get our free mobile app

This 2023 viral audition was not Tongi's first attempt to capture the "American Idol" crown. In a previous season, he auditioned for the popular singing competition but did not advance beyond the initial screening. However, Iam Tongi's father, Rodney, who always recognized his son's talent, supported him throughout the process, even after the setback. Tongi fondly remembers his father's words, "Son, I need to talk to you. You need to work on your music." Despite having high expectations, Rodney's love for his son and their relationship remained unshaken.

Reflecting on his father's memory, Iam expressed his admiration, acknowledging that while his father was not flawless, he was the best father he could have asked for. Tongi cherishes the fact that his father always spoke the truth and showered him with love, sentiments you can plainly see.

INFO SOURCE: Kent Reader, USA TODAY

Remaining 'American Idol' Contestants: Season 21 Who is left on American Idol ? Here are the remaining American Idol contestants from Season 21, starting with the Top 26. This list will be edited after each round of voting.

PICTURES: See Inside Carrie Underwood's Beautiful Post-'American Idol' Home Carrie Underwood invested her money wisely after winning American Idol in 2005. One of her first big purchases was a 3,099-square-foot home in the well-to-do Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn. Underwood paid $384,000 for a luxurious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom stone and stucco home in a private gated community.

The house features a library, a vaulted ceiling and lovely amenities throughout, but while it's very nice, it's certainly not the kind of home you'd picture for a budding country superstar. Underwood wound up being a huge success right out of the gate with her debut album, Some Hearts, and she sold the home in Franklin for $372,500 in 2007, when she purchased the Brentwood mansion that she would later share with her husband, Mike Fisher.