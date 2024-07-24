How Does Your Garden Grow? WSU Extension Offers Garden Class Series

WSU Extension for Chelan/Douglas County is offering a series of free classes on garden topics and ways to get the most out of your garden's bounty.

The classes are offered on most Wednesdays July 24th through October 2nd at Celebration Lutheran Church at 801 8t Street NE in East Wenatchee.

There is no charge but if you are interested in a session, please call (509) 745-8531 so enough materials can be provided for those planning to attend.

The series is presented by WSU Extension, Chelan & Douglas, the SNAP-Ed Nutrition Program and Master Gardner Program.

Classes will cover a broad range of topics and vary as the growing and harvest season progresses;

July 24th - "Craft the Finest Sauerkraut" Learn secrets to making and canning tasty sauerkraut

July 31st - "Boost Your Salad Game" If your salad recipes are boring, learn new ways to use produce for lunch or full-sized meal salad ideas.

August 7th - "Rethink Zucchini" Out of ideas on how to use your zucchini? This class will be creating and tasting delicious new recipes you'll want to call you own.

August 14th - "Bowl Recipes" Learn a new culinary trend of preparing a "meal in a bowl" with the produce from your garden and other food items.

August 28th - "Elevate Your Salsa Game" Learn how to combine your garden's tomatoes, cabbage, peppers and onions into delicious, fresh salsa.

September 11th - "Culinary Adventures with Tomatoes" Discover new ways to tease your taste buds with gazpacho and bruschetta using the tomatoes in your garden.

September 18th - "Save Seeds, Save Money" WSU Master Gardeners will share valuable insights on seed preservation techniques in your garden.

September 25th - "Soup It Up" Learn some tasty recipes and methods for freezing delicious soups just in time for cool weather enjoyment

October 2nd - "Putting Your Garden to Bed" Learn how to put your garden to bed and ready for an easy start up in spring. The class will include a section on plants to grow during the winter.