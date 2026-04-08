The Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Association is hosting its annual Arbor Day Plant Distribution this Saturday.

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What Plants Will Be Available

The Association will offer four varieties of plants, including: Fraser Fir, White Lilac, Red Osier Dogwood, and Woods Rose. Supplies are limited. The Association said a $5 donation would be appreciated.

Distribution Locations Across the Valley

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There are four separate locations for this year's event. In Wenatchee, at the Foothills Community Center (formerly the Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center). In East Wenatchee, join the fun at City Hall. In Entiat, the event kicks off at City Hall. Cashmere's Martin's Market off of U.S. Highway 2 will have plants.

Supporting Arbor Day Efforts

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m., except for East Wenatchee, where the event will run until 3 p.m. All event end times are pending the available supply.

Distribution Locations Across the Valley

The Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day Association educates the public about the care and growth of trees and shrubs; and for the purpose of distributing trees and shrubs to support tree planting and related activities; and for the purpose of celebrating National Arbor Day.

There's more information available on the event's Facebook page.