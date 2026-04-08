Douglas County is hosting focus group meetings to review its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP).

What Is the Hazard Mitigation Plan

READ MORE: Olds Station Open House Set

An HMP identifies potential hazards for the community, identifies who is most vulnerable, and lists actions to reduce future damage. It coordinates efforts across Douglas County, including the cities of East Wenatchee, Bridgeport, Rock Island, Waterville, Coulee Dam, and Mansfield, as well as the county's unincorporated areas.

FEMA requires communities to update their HMP at least every five years, and supports funding for risk-reduction projects. The County said it wants to hear from the public.

Risks Identified in Douglas County

Get our free mobile app

The HMP may assess wildfire, dam failure, flooding, drought, severe storms, earthquakes, and tornadoes, and how they could impact the community and critical infrastructure.

By hosting meetings, the County said the HMP update will be more effective and prioritize the people who live, work, farm, study, and do business in the county. The public participation plan guides the county's incorporation of public and stakeholder input throughout the plan's development.

Timeline for Plan Updates

The public participation timeline is split into four phases, and the County hosting City workshops is part of Phase 1, happening during Spring. This summer, there will be an open house and public comment period. Fall features the second round of informational webinars and the final briefing with the County Commissioners and Planning Commission. This winter will initiate the process with County Commissioners and Planning Commission, with a website launch and county-wide press release.

Meeting Dates and Locations

On April 15, join community leaders at 4 p.m. at Bridgeport City Hall or 6:30 p.m. at Mansfield Town Hall. At 4 p.m. on April 22, there will be a meeting at East Wenatchee City Hall. Then at 6 p.m. on April 23, there is a Countywide Public Webinar on Zoom.