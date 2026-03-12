Douglas County Sheriff candidate Kieth Siebert visited Glaze Donuts on Wednesday as he continued outreach efforts for his campaign.

Kieth Siebert Campaigns for Douglas County Sheriff

Siebert, the longtime chief of the Quincy Police Department, is running for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office position vacated by Kevin Morris.

Multiple Candidates Competing for Sheriff Seat

The race currently includes interim Sheriff Tyler Caille and Adam Musgrove, a deputy with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. In his campaign announcement earlier this year, Siebert said his law enforcement background and leadership experience prepared him for the role.

“Douglas County deserves a sheriff with proven, ethical leadership, extensive experience in law enforcement, and a deep commitment to public safety,” Siebert said. “I believe in protecting our constitutional rights, supporting the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, ensuring criminals are held accountable, and working collaboratively with residents, businesses, and local leaders to keep our county safe.”

Law Enforcement Career Spanning Decades

Siebert is a U.S. Army veteran and spent 24 years with the Grant County Sheriff's Office, where he worked his way through several roles including corrections officer, patrol deputy, corporal, sergeant, special operations sergeant, and patrol lieutenant. He later served more than five years as chief of police in Quincy, where he oversaw department operations, officer training, and community partnerships.

Siebert Opposes New Sheriff Certification Law

Siebert has also spoken out against Washington Senate Bill 5974, which requires elected sheriffs to complete certification training. Siebert argues voters—not the state—should determine who holds the office.

Siebert said he is running as a Republican and is not accepting campaign donations.