The August primary election on August 4th will decide the candidate fields for major offices in Chelan and Douglas Counties this November.

Filing week for prospective candidates in the 2026 election cycle closed on Friday, May 8th

Two key primary election races have developed with more than two candidates. Voters will select the top two candidates to advance from the primary election on August 4th. Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith has two opponents. The open Douglas County Sheriff's race has three candidates vying to fulfill the remainder of retired Sheriff Kevin Morris's term.

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Chelan County voters will consider a second term for Shon Smith on the Chelan County Board of Commissioners, independent candidate Nathaniel Helligso, and Democrat Clint Starnd. Smith, a business owner from Cashmere, is seeking reelection as a Republican. Helligso, a consultant from Cashmere, is running as an independent. Strand, the democrat in the race, is the executive director of the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation and a Leavenworth City Council member.

The other key primary race is for Douglas County Sheriff. Tyler Caille from Mansfield was Douglas County undersheriff and was recently appointed as interim sheriff by county commissioners. The primary election race is with Adam Musgrove of Rock Island, a deputy with the Chelan County Sheriff's office, and the former Quincy Police Chief Keith Siebert. All three are running as Republicans.

There are other primary races this August

The election for Chelan County Clerk attracted three challengers for incumbent Marty Young, a Republican; Samantha Thompson, Republican; Independent Sandra Arechiga; and Charlene Beck, who declared no party preference.

The other partisan offices up for election in Chelan and Douglas Counties with only two opponents will appear on the August primary ballot, but both candidates will advance to the general election.

Voters will also choose the top two candidates in several primary elections covering the 7th, 12th, and 13th legislative districts.

Check the full list of filings by selecting Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties at this interactive site VoteWA.org

Look for these candidates out on the campaign trail.