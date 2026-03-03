Adam James, a Christian conservative pastor in Wenatchee, has launched a campaign for the state legislature. James has announced he will run for 12th District State Representative, Position 2, in November. The seat currently held by Brian Burnett (R). In a campaign announcement, James said Washington families are being pushed to the brink by rising costs, growing crime, and a government that no longer listens. He identified a platform "to restore liberty, strengthen families, and fight for the future of our state."

James4WA.com outlines "5 E's" of his campaign: James' websiteoutlines "5 E's" of his campaign:

Elections, Economy, Education, Enforcement, and Ethics.

James' campaign website says he is focused on secure, transparent elections to restore trust. Reducing taxes and regulations on small businesses and job creators. Expanding school choice to empower parents and prioritize students over ideology. James pledged support for law enforcement, protecting children, defending life, and restoring accountability in government.

Adam James is a native of North Central Washington and graduated from Pateros High School in 1996. The campaign says he earned an AAS degree from Wenatchee Valley College and was magna cum laude at Northwest University with a degree in biblical studies and church ministries. James is a founding member of Grace City Church in Wenatchee. He and his wife Erin have raised four children.