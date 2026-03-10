Another Wenatchee Shelter Animal In Need Of A Home

The dutch rabbit PUA is the Pet of the Week/ WVHS

The Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is a Dutch rabbit named PUA

Pua is a handsome dark brown and white rabbit. He would make a great pet because of his curious nature and likes to explore his surroundings and sniff out new adventures. Rabbits can serve as a great introduction to pet ownership and responsibility for children. Ask the WVHS staff for guidance.

Rabbits like to retreat to a favorite cozy spot to rest, so he is a perfect blend of playful and chill. Pua is always engaging and ready to hop around but just as happy tucked away in his hideout. He would love a home where he can stretch his legs, have fun enrichment, and enjoy safe spaces to call his own.

Meet Pua

  • Rabbit Breed: Dutch
  • Age: 1 Year
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: A0060280632
PUA is the WVHS Pet of the Week/ Image: WVHS
Find a gallery of pets available for adoption.

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter                                                                           1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA                                                      Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm (509) 662-9577

