The City of East Wenatchee and the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) are partnering to launch a new matching grant program to provide free Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) services for feral cats from within East Wenatchee City limits.

New Program Targets Feral Cat Population

WVHS is contributing $2,500 to start the program, and the City will provide matching funds to expand the number of cats that can be helped. The funds will cover the typical $50 per cat at no charge, so caregivers can access other services while program funds are available. This will cover about 100 cats.

Matching Grant Will Fund Spay and Neuter Services

“Our community has caring people who are already trying to do the right thing for these cats,” said Executive Director of Wenatchee Valley Humane Society BJ Andersen. “By removing the cost barrier and offering dedicated staff support, we’re making it easier for residents to take humane action that reduces litters, improves animal welfare, and helps prevent ongoing concerns in neighborhoods.”

How Trap-Neuter-Return Helps Control Cat Populations

TNR is a humane, widely used approach to reduce outdoor cat populations over time by preventing new litters and improving the health of cats already living outside.

"This is one of those partnerships that reflects who we are as a community,” said Mayor of East Wenatchee Jerrilea Crawford. “People want practical, compassionate solutions — and this program supports neighbors helping neighbors while improving the well-being of animals and our community as a whole.”

Humane Society Staff Will Help Residents Manage Colonies

WVHS will also provide a dedicated staff member to support community members with practical help, including colony management advice, trapping schedules, appointment coordination, and strategies to reduce impacts to neighbors or nearby businesses.

In cases where veterinary staff determine a cat is too sick or severely injured to be safely returned outdoors, humane euthanasia may be provided at no cost, based on medical assessment and animal welfare.

How Residents Can Participate in the Program

To participate, you can contact WVHS to confirm eligibility, receive trapping guidance, and schedule an appointment. To do so, call 509-423-9376 or email TNR@wenatcheehumane.org.