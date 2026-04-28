Four Juveniles Arrested In Connection To Shooting That Injured Man In Brewster

Four juveniles are in police custody and an investigation is underway after shooting in Okanogan County on Monday afternoon.

The Brewster Police Department says officers responded to an undisclosed location in Brewster at around 5:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene to discover a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

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While the man was being airlifted to a hospital for treatment, investigators learned that an off-duty officer with the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife reportedly witnessed the shooting and pursued the suspect's vehicle until one person exited and fled on foot.

The remaining four occupants of the vehicle, all of whom are juveniles, were detained and transported to the Brewster Police Department for questioning before being booked into the Okanogan County Juvenile Detention Center for charges that were undisclosed by authorities.

Brewster Police say the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the general public.

Investigators did not say if they are still seeking the individual who fled from the vehicle, but did indicate the investigation is ongoing.