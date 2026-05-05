Early Morning Fire Destroys Malaga Home

A Malaga residence is a total loss following an early-Tuesday fire.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze at around 5 a.m. in the 4000 block of Joe Miller Road.

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"Our Malaga engine was the first to arrive at the scene, where the house was significantly involved in flames upon crews arrival," says Fire Chief Brian Brett, who added that the home's four occupants were all able to safely evacuate.

\"The homeowners notices the flickering of fire in a reflection from a window off their back deck," explained Brett.

It took crews upwards of an hour to knock down the flames and the house suffered substantial damage which rendered it uninhabitable.

Brett says despite the home's four human occupants escaping without injury, the family's small dog is missing and feared to have perished during the blaze, whose cause remains under investigation.