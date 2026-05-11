Missing Omak Man Found Deceased, Family Says

An elderly Okanogan County man who'd been missing for nearly a week appears to have been found deceased.

According to unofficial reports from the man's family on social media, the body of 84-year-old Glen Launer was discovered sometime over the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

The Washington State Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office for Launer on May 6, after he disappeared from his home in Omak and failed to return.

Sheriff's officials have yet to confirm the discovery of Launer's body, and his immediate family made no references to where he was found or what might have happened to him in their social media posts.