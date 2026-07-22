Lyons Ferry Fire Now 100% Contained After Torching Over 33,000 Acres

After torching the landscape in three different Washington counties over the past week, the Lyons Ferry Fire has finally been fully contained.

The blaze ended up officially blackening 33,749 acres in Adams, Franklin, and Whitman Counties after being ignited by a lightning strike in the late evening hours of July 15.

Shortly after sparking, the fire forced hundreds to evacuate as it also prompted the intermittent closure of two state highways and three state parks.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team from Southeast Washington worked indefatigably for six full days to fully contain the fire, which was officially achieved late Tuesday.

The Lyons Ferry was the largest in a complex of four fires (including the Devil's Canyon, Neff Jones, and Wallace Walker Fires) in the area which were all touched off by lightning on the same day and have now all been fully contained, after burning over 75 square miles between them.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the Lyons Ferry Fire, but no other injuries were reported and no structures are known to have been damaged or destroyed.