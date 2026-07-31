Efforts Continue To Recover Man Feared To Have Drowned In Banks Lake Near Electric City

Efforts Continue To Recover Man Feared To Have Drowned In Banks Lake Near Electric City

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Authorities in Grant County are continuing their search for a man who is feared to have drowned in Banks Lake on Thursday afternoon.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, tells KPQ News the man in his 30s was boating with a group of three friends near Northrup Point a few miles south of Electric City when he reportedly jumped into the water and failed to surface.

Foreman says the incident happened about 1,500 feet from the shores along State Route 155 in approximately 150 feet of water.

Deputies combed the lake extensively for the man until darkness descended Thursday, and are continuing their efforts to locate him today.

At this point, Foreman says the mission has become an effort to recover the man's body, if possible, but the Sheriff's Office is not yet seeking the assistance of any outside agencies in doing so.

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Gallery Credit: Kari Jakobsen

Filed Under: banks lake, drowning, news
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