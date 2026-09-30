Earthquake Rattles Olympic Peninsula Near State Capital, Sound Transit Takes Train Offline

No damage or injuries have been reported following an earthquake in Western Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

The temblor registering 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck at 2:05 p.m. and was centered in the Wauna area about 27 miles north of Olympia on the eastern edge of the Olympic Peninsula.

The quake prompted Sound Transit to temporarily take one of its trains out of service as a precaution.

Seismologists say the fault associated with the shaker is not part of the Cascadia Subduction Zone and the quake was incapable of producing a tsunami.

There were no aftershocks reported.