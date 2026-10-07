Busy Moses Lake Roadway Closed As Homicide Investigation Continues

A busy street in Moses Lake is back open today after being closed due to police activity for part of the day on Tuesday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a portion of Airway Drive had to be shut down at Cochran Road and Broad Street for several hours on Tuesday afternoon as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.

Sheriff's officials say the closure allowed detectives to retrieve information connected to the 2021 killing of Kristopher Vincent which could be used to support future court proceedings in the case.

The roadway was reportedly reopened by around 7 p.m.