The Wenatchee Valley and other low-lying areas of North Central Washington received their first taste of winter weather during the autumn season over the weekend.

Between late Saturday and early Sunday, a low pressure system brought colder temperatures and a light covering of heavy, wet snow to places like Wenatchee and East Wentchee, as well as with Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and Orondo.

The Cascade Foothills were also visibly caked with new snowfall as the clouds rolled back early Sunday, following the expiration of a Winter Weather Advisory that had been in effect for roughly 10-12 hours.

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort received a few inches of snow heading into its typical week for seasonal opening, while other places at higher elevations in the region also saw at least one to three inches of snow, including Blewett, Snoqualmie, and Stevens Passes, where traction tire advisories were in place for much of the weekend.

A greater amount of snow was recorded in the South Central Cascades, including at locations like White Pass, which saw around five to six inches of snow during the same timeframe.

Increased temperatures are expected to bring rain to many of the same areas during this week's Thanksgiving holiday, but the mountain passes could see some occasional light snow throughout the week.