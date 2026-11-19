The annual seasonal closure of the Wenatchee Foothills Trail System north of Fifth Street will begin Tuesday, Dec. 1, closing trails and associated properties to recreational use through the winter. The trails are expected to reopen April 1, 2027, depending on weather and spring snowmelt conditions.

The closure includes the trails and properties within Sage Hills trails and parking, Day Drive Trailhead, Kenzie’s Landing, Balsamroot, and Horse Lake. The seasonal closure provides winter refuge for mule deer and other wildlife while protecting trails from erosion and damage caused by wet and muddy conditions.

Each winter, mule deer migrate from higher elevations into the Wenatchee Foothills, where they rely on the area's vegetation for food and shelter. Winter is a critical period, as deer must conserve limited energy reserves while coping with reduced forage and harsh conditions. Human activity, including hiking, biking, and the presence of dogs, can disturb wildlife and cause deer to flee, expending valuable energy needed for winter survival.

Chelan Douglas Land Trust Chelan Douglas Land Trust

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) and Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) work together each year to implement the seasonal closure. Chelan PUD closes the 960-acre Home Water Preserve each winter as part of the federally-approved authorization for public trail use on the property. CDLT and the City of Wenatchee also close access to more than 2,200 acres of surrounding open space, creating a larger, connected winter refuge for mule deer and other wildlife. The seasonal closure is also required under Wenatchee City Code 6A.18.050(2). Entering closed city-owned properties during this period is prohibited and may result in a civil infraction.

CDLT Map Trail Closures CDLT Map Trail Closures

During the closure, residents and visitors can take advantage of winter recreation opportunities in other areas that will remain open, including the Apple Capital Loop Trail, Saddle Rock Natural Area, Castle Rock Natural Area, and Jacobson Preserve. The main gravel road at Dry Gulch Preserve remains open to hikers, but all side trails are closed during the winter.