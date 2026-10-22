The Women’s Service League (WSL) of NCW is holding its annual “Diaper Drive” event in conjunction with Make A Difference Day on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

WSL members will be collecting diapers, wipes, baby formula, and cash donations throughout the Wenatchee area.

Diapers and wipes are essential need items for parents, but they aren't covered by any government assistance programs.

A lack of clean diapers is an under-recognized consequence of poverty that experts say can result in unhealthy babies, family stress, and maternal depression. When a family does not have a supply of disposable diapers, they often cannot send their child to daycare and have to miss work.

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The donated "Diaper Drive" items are distributed to parents through several local community diaper banks: Serve Wenatchee Valley, Women’s Resource Center, St. Joseph’s Food Bank, SAGE, CASA, Akin, Chelan Douglas Health District, and Chelan Douglas Community Action Food Bank.

The Diaper Drive locations this Saturday are open;

Safeway in Wenatchee 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Safeway in East Wenatchee 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Albertsons in Wenatchee 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Martin’s Market Place in Cashmere – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

READ MORE: What is Wenatchee Make A Difference Day