Homeland Security Investigations, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and East Cascade SWAT arrested two men from Western Washington and seized cocaine on Wednesday afternoon during a joint operation in Wenatchee.

Jose Hernandez-Villegas, 30 of SeaTac, and Alexis Mendoza, 31 of Tacoma, were arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Investigators believed the pair were transporting cocaine from the Seattle area to Wenatchee.

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According to a news release from the CCSO, Homeland Security watched as an informant discussed a drug buy with one of the suspects in the parking lot of a local supermarket. East Cascade SWAT was deployed for a vehicle stop on the suspect's vehicle after the alleged drug deal on State Route 2, near School Street in Wenatchee.

Both suspects were arrested without incident, and investigators seized approximately six kilograms of cocaine inside the vehicle.

This Chelan County Sheriff's office said the coordinated effort highlights the importance of collaboration among local and federal law enforcement agencies in addressing drug trafficking