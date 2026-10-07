Missing Wenatchee Woman Found Dead In Columbia River Near Rock Island Dam

A Wenatchee woman who had been missing since late last week has been found dead in Douglas County.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the body of 63-year-old Cheryl Mittelsteiner was pulled from the Columbia River near Rock Island Dam on Monday (Oct. 5).

Mittelsteiner had been the subject of a Silver Alert that was issued last weekend after her disappearance on Friday (Oct. 2).

Investigators say Mittelsteiner was last seen departing on foot from her South Wenatchee residence, where she left her wallet and cellphone behind.

Wenatchee Police Capt. Brian Miller tells KPQ News it's still unclear how Mittelsteiner might have entered the river, but he doesn't believe there is any reason to suspect that foul play was involved in her death.

Miller says any further investigation into Mittelsteiner's death will be dependent on the results of an autopsy, which will be performed by the Douglas County Coroner's Office sometime this week.

Mittelsteiner's body was retrieved by deputies with the Douglas Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Unit.