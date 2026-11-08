Two Injured When RV Rear-Ends Tanker Truck On I-90 Near Vantage

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Kittitas County on Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:35 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate-90 a few miles west of Vantage, when an RV driven by 52-year-old Shelby Q. Rognstad of Tacoma rear-ended a tandem tanker truck driven by 78-year-old James V. Kessler of Clarkston.

Two passengers in Rognstad's vehicle, 43-year-old Matthew S. King and 48-year-old Daniel J. Strong - both of Sandpoint, Idaho, were injured in the collision, with King being airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee and Strong being transported to Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg for treatment.

Rognstad and Kessler both escaped the crash without injury.

Troopers say intoxicants did not play a role in the accident, which was caused by Rognstad's inattention to the roadway.

Rognstad was issued a citation for distracted driving.

The collision snarled traffic in the westbound lanes of the freeway for several hours.