A teenager is recovering from minor injuries after being struck by a car in Wenatchee late last week.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the accident occurred on Friday (Nov. 13) at around 5:35 p.m. when the 16-year-old from Wenatchee was on foot in a crosswalk in the 700 block of South Miller Street near Montana Street and was hit by a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old Wenatchee resident.

The juvenile was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

Police officials say the elderly driver was not impaired at the time of the collision, but they did not indicate if any traffic citations were issued.

They added that the flashing beacons flanking the crosswalk were illuminated when the accident occurred.