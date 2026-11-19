A Grant County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug dealing charges.

Officials say the 120-month sentence was handed down to 25-year-old Robert Reasonable of Moses Lake by Judge Thomas O. Rice in U.S. District Court in Spokane this week.

Reasonable's term stemmed from his conviction for the attempted distribution of methamphetamine earlier this year.

Court documents indicate officers with the Moses Lake Police Department received information regarding Reasonable's involvement in the sale of methamphetamine and subsequently arranged an undercover purchase from him outside a residence on West Gary Street on March 5, 2026.

After arriving at the scene, law enforcement agents involved in the controlled purchase were approached by Reasonable and another man, who robbed them at gunpoint and threatened their lives.

Both men were later arrested and a search of their property turned up approximately eight ounces of pure methamphetamine.

In a statement issued Thursday, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano said of Reasonable's conviction and sentence, “This case is a prime example of why drug trafficking should not be considered a ‘non-violent’ crime. As the Courts and common sense have long dictated, guns and drugs go hand in hand as does the potential for individuals to use those guns to victimize others for their own personal gain.”

Moses Lake Police Department Police Chief Dave Sands said, “Our Street Crimes Unit consistently utilizes our limited resources to prioritize the protection of our community. This case is no different. I continue to be appreciative of the valuable partnership we have formed with our federal partners as it benefits our community as a whole."

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Moses Lake Police Department's Street Crimes Unit.