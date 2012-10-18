LATEST POSTS

Articles

Seattle Beats Wenatchee With Late Goal
Saturday’s Western Hockey League matchup between the Wenatchee Wild and Seattle Thunderbirds may have been only two games into Wenatchee’s inaugural WHL season, but the rematch between last year’s league finalists had a certain playoff feel to it. Scoring chances were hard-fought, a raucous crowd of more than 3,300 ramped up the energy inside Town Toyota Center from start to finish, and a last-minute goal gave the contest a dramatic ending.

Articles

Wenatchee Wins WHL Debut With Wild Comeback
The Wenatchee Wild made their official debut in the Western Hockey League Friday night, and made a powerful opening statement: they are never out of a game. Trailing 4-1 late in the first period, the Wild charged back to tie the game in the opening seconds of the third period, pulling ahead on Landon Young’s eventual game-winner at the 3:14 mark and knocking off the Portland Winterhawks by a 6-5 count.

KPQ News

Chelan Co. Commissioners Holding Workshop On Proposed Changes To STR Codes
The Chelan County Commissioners are going back to the drawing board on their latest round of amendments to the codes for short-term rentals. Commissioner Tiffany Gering says the greatest objection was raised by a group known as The Residents Coalition of Chelan County over a proposed change to the allowable size of properties that can be used as short-term rentals...

KPQ News

Chelan County Looking To Solve Numerous Issues In Stehekin
Chelan County is ramping up its efforts to assist the residents of Stehekin with several critical needs for the years ahead. The rural town of little more than 100 residents, which is located about 45 miles northwest of Chelan and only accessible by lengthy hike or boat, is facing numerous infrastructural challenges as it heads further into the 21st century...
The Top 5 Fall Foliage Destinations in Washington and Oregon
It’s the first day of fall and already the vibrant colors of the season are beginning to burst in the higher elevations. Soon, the entire state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest will transform into a bright sea of colors. Top that with pumpkin spice, apple cider, and crisp cool temperatures and it’s the perfect time to hit the road, take a hike, and enjoy the scenery.

KPQ News

Infant Overdoses After Exposure To Illegal Drugs Inside Wenatchee Home
A man is in jail and his one-year-old child is recovering after suffering a drug overdose in Wenatchee on Tuesday night. Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department says officers and paramedics were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street after receiving a call about a young child who was in distress...

Load More Articles