Saturday’s Western Hockey League matchup between the Wenatchee Wild and Seattle Thunderbirds may have been only two games into Wenatchee’s inaugural WHL season, but the rematch between last year’s league finalists had a certain playoff feel to it. Scoring chances were hard-fought, a raucous crowd of more than 3,300 ramped up the energy inside Town Toyota Center from start to finish, and a last-minute goal gave the contest a dramatic ending.
I didn’t always love sushi. In fact, my college girlfriend would invite me many times to join her.
“Raw fish? That’s a huge NOPE”
It wasn’t until I tried it, that I finally realized what I was missing. Not long after finally trying it, I watched a film about the world's foremost sushi master, Jiro Ono. The Netflix documentary “Jir...
The Wenatchee Wild made their official debut in the Western Hockey League Friday night, and made a powerful opening statement: they are never out of a game. Trailing 4-1 late in the first period, the Wild charged back to tie the game in the opening seconds of the third period, pulling ahead on Landon Young’s eventual game-winner at the 3:14 mark and knocking off the Portland Winterhawks by a 6-5 count.
Tuesday, August 6th, 1974 was a warm, summer day. The Wenatchee morning dj's on that day read: “Lots of sunshine - clear skies with a HIGH in the low 90s”
The old Farmers Almanac says the high that day at Pangborn Memorial Airport reached 91. Wenatchee, than...
Wenatchee WA is home to many walks of life, from the Columbia River to the top of Saddle Rock, I have a list of the best places to enjoy a cold one (could be water or beer, that's completely up to you!)
The Chelan County Commissioners are going back to the drawing board on their latest round of amendments to the codes for short-term rentals.
Commissioner Tiffany Gering says the greatest objection was raised by a group known as The Residents Coalition of Chelan County over a proposed change to the allowable size of properties that can be used as short-term rentals...
An Alabama man is dead after a hiking accident in the Methow Valley.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says the 25-year-old was descending Goat Wall near Winthrop with his climbing partners when he fell approximately 130 feet and was severely injured...
In a world full of beautiful baby names that include all the Naveahs, Isabellas, Olivias, Ashers, Xaviers, Noahs, and Sophias…comes the time in every would-be parents' lives where they have to come up with a name for their baby that is popular yet not popular, if that makes sense. Take me, f...
Chelan County is ramping up its efforts to assist the residents of Stehekin with several critical needs for the years ahead.
The rural town of little more than 100 residents, which is located about 45 miles northwest of Chelan and only accessible by lengthy hike or boat, is facing numerous infrastructural challenges as it heads further into the 21st century...
It’s the first day of fall and already the vibrant colors of the season are beginning to burst in the higher elevations. Soon, the entire state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest will transform into a bright sea of colors. Top that with pumpkin spice, apple cider, and crisp cool temperatures and it’s the perfect time to hit the road, take a hike, and enjoy the scenery.
Why is it Called Leavenworth?
Leavenworth, Washington’s early name was Icicle Flats. It's the early 1880s and settlers who made their way across America saw the breathtaking Enchantments and surrounding ridges and decided to stay and trade with the local native tribes. At t...
Washington & Oregon Drivers: Don't fall for these gas pump scams
Last month, drivers in Oregon were allowed to pump their gas - for the first time since 1951!
If you’ve visited and filled up your tank in the Beaver State, you’d have to give someone your card, and then tell them how much gas to put in.
That leaves...
A man is in jail and his one-year-old child is recovering after suffering a drug overdose in Wenatchee on Tuesday night.
Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department says officers and paramedics were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street after receiving a call about a young child who was in distress...