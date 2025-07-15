The Coolest Hidden Park Trail That Seattle Locals Want to Keep Secret from You

Salmon Bone Bridge Longfellow Creek Legacy Trail. Photo Credit: Senape screenshot via YouTube

Have you been here yet? It's like a secret garden escape on a tiny walking trail in Seattle. It's so lovely and surrounded by such scenic beauty that it's hard to believe it's not that far from bumper-to-bumper traffic and skyscrapers. Meet the Salmon Bone Bridge. It's worth the travel.

Senapa via YouTube/Canva
The Salmon Bone Bridge at Longfellow Creek Legacy Trail 

Yes, it does indeed look like the hull of fish bones, ergo the name, Salmon Bone Bridge. You'll see other cool sculptures nearby like the Dragonfly Pavillion & Garden.

You can take the Seattle Transit bus (the H or C line will get you there) and ask the driver to let you off at Roxhill Park. You can even hitch your bike to the front of the bus to add a little spice to your Longfellow Creek Legacy Trail adventure.

Other Magical Places to Discover in Seattle

 

Take the kids to Gasworks Park. It's a crowd favorite on any given day that there's sunshine in Seattle.

Gasworks Park Photo Credit Seattle Parks and Recreation Facebook
Another fun place to visit is Oxbow Park. You can ooh and ahh over the humungous larger-than-life-sized cowboy hat. Make sure to take a selfie!

Photo Credit Seattle Parks and Recreation
Explore the Old Buildings of Historic Washington State Park

