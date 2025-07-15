Have you been here yet? It's like a secret garden escape on a tiny walking trail in Seattle. It's so lovely and surrounded by such scenic beauty that it's hard to believe it's not that far from bumper-to-bumper traffic and skyscrapers. Meet the Salmon Bone Bridge. It's worth the travel.

The Salmon Bone Bridge at Longfellow Creek Legacy Trail

Yes, it does indeed look like the hull of fish bones, ergo the name, Salmon Bone Bridge. You'll see other cool sculptures nearby like the Dragonfly Pavillion & Garden.

You can take the Seattle Transit bus (the H or C line will get you there) and ask the driver to let you off at Roxhill Park. You can even hitch your bike to the front of the bus to add a little spice to your Longfellow Creek Legacy Trail adventure.

Other Magical Places to Discover in Seattle

Take the kids to Gasworks Park. It's a crowd favorite on any given day that there's sunshine in Seattle.

A group of tourists walking through Gasworks Park in Seattle

Another fun place to visit is Oxbow Park. You can ooh and ahh over the humungous larger-than-life-sized cowboy hat. Make sure to take a selfie!

Larger than life-sized cowboy hat at Oxbow Park in Seattle