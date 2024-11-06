Slope lovers are invited to a silent auction and screening of the 75th annual Warren Miller film, straightforwardly titled 75.

Of everyone working in snow cinema, Miller, who has since passed away, was perhaps the preeminent auteur. He directed and narrated hundreds of pulse-raising ski films. 75 combines Miller's past work with rare and unreleased archival footage.

This is a fundraiser for the Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol, which is no ordinary hobbyist collective. Longtime ski patroller Delcie Proffitt says the outfit takes its duties incredibly seriously.

"It's a group of folks who are trained under the National Ski Patrol in outdoor emergency care," Proffitt says. "They volunteer their time to do emergency response at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort."

Past auctions allowed the Ski Patrol to replenish its toboggans and medical monitors. But the auction exists primarily to ease the financial burden on incoming volunteers. There's no two ways about it: the cost of the Outdoor Emergency Care training program is exorbitant.

"Proceeds go toward training and rescue materials," Proffitt says. "Trainees have to purchase a book; they also have to register for the course. Those dues are reimbursed upon successful completion of the course."

"Candidates have to provide their own rescue equipment: they'll have a fannypack, or a vest, or a backpack full of equipment they use when they're on the mountains." Bandages and splints of two examples of must-have equipment. The course is 110 hours, or three months (August-November).

The fundraiser is scheduled for Nov. 22 at the Wenatchee Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the film starts at 7. Click here for ticket information.