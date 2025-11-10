The Wenatchee Convention Center finished a major expansion.

Expansion Adds 19,000 Square Feet of Event Space

General Manager Linda Herald said the 19,000-square-foot addition enhances meeting capacity, design, and connectivity in the heart of downtown Wenatchee. The Convention Center now has more than 60,000 square feet of meeting and event facilities, with the ability to accommodate groups from 12 to 1,200.

“This expansion represents a major milestone for the Wenatchee community,” said Doug Rigoni, President and CEO of West Coast Hospitality. “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the City of Wenatchee, and this addition further enhances the city’s ability to host conferences, performances, and special events—bringing new energy, opportunity, and excitement to downtown.”

Modern Design Meets Downtown Connectivity

The expansion now connects the existing Convention Center to the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The upper level welcomes visitors with a new main entrance, outdoor plaza, pre-function area, and the Fountain Hall - a light-filled venue accommodating up to 300 guests or dividing into three flexible breakout rooms.

Technology Upgrades and Accessibility Improvements

The lower level adds a new elevator, expanded space, and additional restrooms.

The Wenatchee Convention Center now features audiovisual technology throughout with LCD projectors in every meeting room.

The Wenatchee Convention Center is owned by the City of Wenatchee and managed by West Coast Hospitality.