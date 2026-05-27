Link Transit is unveiling its new Bus Barn facility and invites the community to an open house.

New Facility Supports Electric Bus Fleet

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The new Bus Barn serves as the home base for Link Transit's growing electric bus fleet, where buses are stationed, charged, maintained, and dispatched into service across Chelan and Douglas counties. Guests will have the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility, explore Link's maintenance operations, and learn how transit staff keep the system running safely and efficiently every day.

Public Invited to Tour Transit Operations

“This facility represents the future of public transportation in our region,” said Jennifer Dolge, marketing manager. “We’re excited to open our doors to the community and showcase the technology, infrastructure, and people behind Link Transit and its electric fleet.”

The event includes guided tours of the Bus Barn and maintenance shop, electric bus displays and charging infrastructure demonstrations, catered appetizers, and family-friendly activities and opportunities to meet Link Transit staff.

Event Also Honors Retiring CEO Nick Covey

The open house will also recognize the retirement of outgoing CEO Nick Covey, honoring 32 years of service to Link Transit and the community.

Community members of all ages are welcome to attend, but guests must wear closed-toe shoes for the facility.

The open house is at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at 2700 Euclid Avenue in Wenatchee.