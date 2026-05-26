Five people have injuries after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 2, approximately five miles west of Cole's Corner.

Five People Injured in Morning Collision

READ MORE: One Dead, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash Near Cole's Corner

Washington State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers said 38-year-old Julia Shuck of Seattle was turning left from White Pine Road onto U.S. Highway 2 when failed to yield while entering the highway and collided head-on with another pickup.

Victims Transported to Central Washington Hospital

Troopers say Shuck suffered serious injuries in the crash, and a lifelfight transported her to Central Washington Hospital. 40-year-old Miguez Gonzalez Juarez of Mount Vernon and his passengers, 49-year-old Antonia Barreras Tabarez and 37-year-old Reyes Barreras Tabarez of Mount Vernon, and 49-year-old Heladio Morales Cruz of Stanwood, were also transported to Central Washington Hospital.

Highway Closed for Several Hours

Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, which closed the highway in both directions for several hours. Charges are pending against Shuck.