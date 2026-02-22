A resident of George, WA, was killed Saturday in a collision involving three vehicles on SR281, near Quincy

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Eva Santiago Santos, 46, died when her passenger vehicle was struck by a 2017 model Freightliner commercial truck and pushed into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The accident was reported at 6:47pm on Saturday, approximately 3 miles south of Quincy.

The WSP report states Santos was stopped in the southbound lane and making a left turn onto eastbound Road 6 NW when her 2001 Nissan Altima was struck by the southbound heavy-duty truck driven by Sergio Alfaro Regalado, 38, from Quincy, WA. The impact pushed Santos' car into the path of a northbound 2001 Toyota Corolla driven by Jose D. Gutierrez-Salcedo, 31, of Tieton, WA.

Santos was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers were uninjured. All three drivers were the only occupants, and all were wearing seatbelts.

The WSP report indicates charges are pending against Regalado.