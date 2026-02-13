Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Accident Near Quincy

Two people have injuries following a three-vehicle accident in Grant County on Thursday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. on State Route 28 about three miles east of Quincy when a sports car driven by 77-year-old Bill Weger of Moses Lake went off the roadway and struck a sedan parked on the shoulder of the roadway.

The impact caused the sedan to strike an adjacent sedan that was also parked on the shoulder of the roadway and pinned two people in-between the vehicles.

23-year-old Axel Medina and 48-year-old Alejandra Hernandez both sustained unspecified injuries and were transported to Quincy Valley Hospital for treatment.

Troopers cited Weger for causing the crash but say he was not intoxicated when it occurred.

The incident snarled traffic on SR-28 for over an hour as investigators worked the scene.