Police In Douglas County Seek Tips In Stabbing Investigation

Police in Douglas County are seeking the public's assistance with their investigation of a domestic violence assault that took place in East Wenatchee earlier this week.

The incident occurred at a residence on 40th Circle Northeast in the early morning hours of Tuesday when the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Figueroa-Ibarra stabbed his girlfriend in the neck before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Figueroa-Ibarra later crashed the car while attempting to elude pursuing deputies and was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center where he is now facing charges of first-degree assault, robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Investigators are asking residents who live in the areas between Eastmont Avenue and Badger Mountain Road and Eastmont Avenue and 19th Street Northeast to review any surveillance video footage they might have from between the hours of 2:10-3:30 a.m. on March 3 for any suspicious or unusual activity.

Sheriff's officials are also asking anyone who might have personally observed any unusual or suspicious activity from the same areas and timeframe to come forward.

Tipsters should contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 509-699-3283 and reference Case #26D00839.

Detectives working the case say even the slightest of details could be helpful to their investigation, so citizens should not hesitate to provide any information they might have - no matter how seemingly insignificant it might be.