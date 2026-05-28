The City of East Wenatchee is seeking applications for two positions on its Planning Commission.

City Seeking Two New Planning Commissioners

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The City said it is an excellent opportunity for residents to become more involved in shaping the community's future.

Planning Commission Helps Guide Growth

The Planning Commission plays a role in reviewing land use, zoning, and development proposals, making recommendations to the City Council that will help guide the city's growth and sustainability. It is a seven-member volunteer board where members are appointed by the Mayor and typically meet once per month. All members must reside within city limits or in Douglas County within three miles of city limits, own property in the city, or do business in the city.

Qualifications and Residency Requirements

The City said ideal candidates will have a strong interest in urban planning, community development, or public policy. Applicants should also be able to analyze and review complex projects, and demonstrate a commitment to serving the public and enhancing the quality of life in East Wenatchee.

No Prior Government Experience Required

Residents with diverse backgrounds and experiences are encouraged to apply. Applicants do not have to have prior experience in planning or local government, only a desire to contribute positively to the community.

How to Apply for the Open Positions

Applications are available on the City's website or can be picked up at the City Clerk's office at 271 9th Street NE, East Wenatchee. The positions will be open until filled.