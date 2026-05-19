Residents can help shape the future of transportation in Douglas County and East Wenatchee through a new Public Works survey that could guide improvements over the next 20 years.

East Wenatchee and Douglas County Update Transportation Plans

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East Wenatchee Public Works said Douglas County and the City of East Wenatchee are updating long-range transportation plans to identify priorities for roads, walking and biking routes, transit, and other improvements.

Survey Focuses on Safety, Transit, and Growth

Officials say community feedback will guide decisions that support a safe, reliable, and connected transportation system for residents and visitors.

The survey asks participants about Douglas County's transportation vision statement. It also asks participants to review transportation goals, including safety, multimodal transportation, partnerships, efficiency, growth, and maintenance.

How Residents Can Participate in the Survey

The survey also asks residents what transportation improvements or projects they'd like to see in the City of East Wenatchee and Douglas County over the next 20 years.

Learn more on the City of East Wenatchee website.