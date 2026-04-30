The 2026 Misawa Delegation arrived in the Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday.

Misawa Delegation Returns for Apple Blossom

READ MORE: Big Washington Apple Blossom Weekend is Here

The delegates from Misawa, Japan, come to the Wenatchee Valley every year as part of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. This year, they were greeted with a warm reception at the new General Aviation Terminal at Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Events Planned During the Wenatchee Visit

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They will experience the Apple Blossom Festival and the Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show.

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Wenatchee delegates will travel to Misawa in late September.

The History Behind the Sister City Partnership

The Misawa Sister City program celebrates Clyde Pangborn's flight of the "Miss Veedol" from Japan, which crashed-landed in what is now known as East Wenatchee. The flight was the first non-stop flight across the Pacific Ocean ever.

City officials thank the Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association for continuing the partnership, dedicated to fostering international friendship and cultural exchange.