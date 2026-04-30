The weather could not be more cooperative as the 107th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival enters its climactic weekend of events.

Many of the festival's signature events will take place from Friday through Sunday's culmination, and the weather couldn't be better for the parades, arts and crafts fair, and live entertainment in Memorial Park.

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Friday, the Apple Blossom Festival will hold the All-Service Club and Community Luncheon and introduce Grand Parade Marshal Jean Enersen, the pioneering Northwest broadcast legend and keynote speaker. The 2026 Apple Citizen of the Year, Del Vanderhoff, will be recognized for his contributions to agriculture and to keeping Wenatchee the "Apple Capital of the World."

Great Mother's Day Shopping

Almost 90 artisans will open booths at the three-day Arts & Crafts Fair in Memorial Park on Friday alongside the food fair vendors, who have been feeding hungry festival-goers since last week.

It's Parade Time!

Friday evening, the attention turns to East Wenatchee, where the Classis Chassy Car Parade will travel a route along Grant Road and Valley Mall Parkway. It's the second of the festival's three parades, followed by the Apple Blossom Grand Parade on Saturday in Wenatchee. East Wenatchee will also host a free car show and shine in Eastmont Community Park on Saturday while the Apple Blossom Carnival continues through Sunday at the Wenatchee Valley Mall.

On Saturday the 64th Annual Downtown Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will serve an all-you-can-eat breakfast open to the public near the Wenatchee High School Apple Bowl as a kickoff to the big parade.

Finally, all eyes will be on the festival finale, the Grand Parade, which starts at 11am at Triangle Park and winds down Orondo Avenue, past the jam-packed Memorial Park, and through the downtown Wenatchee core.

The Apple Blossom 2K, 5K, and 10K runners will follow the Grand Parade route to Riverfront Park as crowds gather for the parade to begin.

Enjoy the fun and sun to close out a near-perfect 2026 Apple Blossom Festival

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KEY EVENTS/TIMES & LOCATIONS

Friday, May 1

11:30AM: All Service Club And Community Luncheon at Wenatchee Convention Center

10:00AM: Arts & Crafts Fair in Memorial Park FRI/SAT 10am - 7pm, SUN 11am - 5pm

6:00 PM: Classy Chassis Car Parade on Grant Road, Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee

Saturday, May 2

6:00AM - 10:30AM: Downtown Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at Apple Bowl Concession Area

9:30AM: Apple Blossom Run 2K for kids, 5K & 10K

11:00AM: Stemilt Grand Parade The cannon goes off to start the parade at Triangle Park

12:00PM - 4:30PM: Classy Chassis Car Show at Eastmont Community Park, East Wenatchee

2:00PM - 7:00PM: Low Rider Car & Bike Show at Pioneer Middle School 1620 Russell Street, Wenatchee

Don't Miss Ongoing Events

Now through May 3: Live entertainment in Memorial Park (see performance lineup)

Now through May 3: Blossoms & Brews Beer Garden in Memorial Park

Now through May 3: Apple Blossom Carnival at Wenatchee Valley Mall, East Wenatchee (see hours/dates)

Now thriugh May 9: Apple Blossom Musical "Legally Blonde" at Numerica Performing Arts Center (see performance times/dates)